Must-Watch Marge Simpson episodes that prove she's the real MVP of The Simpsons

Marge lands the lead role in a local musical and finds her voice, literally and figuratively. A hilarious and empowering Marge episode.
When Bart gets caught shoplifting, Marge’s quiet heartbreak makes this one of the most emotional episodes in the series.
A rare glimpse into Marge’s childhood trauma and mental health, handled with humour and heart.
Marge spirals into jealousy when Otto’s new fiancée moves in, proving she’s not always the perfect one.
Marge buys a discounted Chanel suit and tries to fit in with Springfield’s elite.
Marge becomes a cop and proves she can be tough when it counts. One of her most badass episodes.