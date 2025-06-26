Must-Watch Marge Simpson episodes that prove she's the real MVP of The Simpsons

Jun 26, 2025, 14:09 IST

Achu Krishnan J R

Marge Simpson isn’t just Homer’s better half, she’s the moral backbone, voice of reason, and often the heart of The Simpsons. These episodes prove Marge is the real MVP of the show.

A Streetcar Named Marge (S4E2)

Marge lands the lead role in a local musical and finds her voice, literally and figuratively. A hilarious and empowering Marge episode.

Marge Be Not Proud (S7E11)

When Bart gets caught shoplifting, Marge’s quiet heartbreak makes this one of the most emotional episodes in the series.

Fear of Flying (S6E11)

A rare glimpse into Marge’s childhood trauma and mental health, handled with humour and heart.

It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Marge (S11E21)

Marge spirals into jealousy when Otto’s new fiancée moves in, proving she’s not always the perfect one.

Scenes from the Class Struggle in Springfield (S7E14)

Marge buys a discounted Chanel suit and tries to fit in with Springfield’s elite.

The Springfield Connection (S6E23)

Marge becomes a cop and proves she can be tough when it counts. One of her most badass episodes.

VIEW ALL

All the Spider-Man movies ranked from best to worst

India's last eight Test results at Edgbaston

Lowest match totals in a winning Test (since 2000)

New space bacteria discovered on China’s Tiangong space station