/Squid Game season 3: What time Netflix's thriller show will release in India?

The clock is ticking and Netflix's much-awaited show Squid Game is set to enter the final round. The thriller show, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk in 2021, has wooed audiences with two seasons of hit slasher South Korean series, will be completing with this finale. Fans are eagerly waiting for the premiere of the thriller show on the streaming giant. But, at what time the Squid Game season 3 will be released?

When will Squid Game season 3 be released?

The episodes of the show will drop globally on the OTT platform today, ie, on June 27. Although the premiere date of the show is the same, but timings will of course vary across regions. The makers of the dystopian survival show had recently released the first six minutes as a treat for fans.

The show will be unveiled at midnight globally, But, in India, Squid Game season 3 will be releasing 12:30 pm today, while in other countries premiere timings are- United Kingdom at 8:00 am (BST), Australia at 5:00 pm (AEST), Brazil at 5:00 am, 5:00 pm as per Japan Time and many more.

All about Squid Game season 3

The third season will be all about player 456, ie, Gi-hun will continue to fight to end the game and have an ultimate showdown with the Front Man, who was once his friend, which forms the main crux of the story. With lies, betrayal, and competition, how Gi-hun surpasses all forms the main crux of the story.

For the unversed, season 2 had left the audience on a cliffhanger. In season 2, Gi-hun aka player 456 returned to the competition three years after winning $45.6 billion. It became the second-most watched non-English language TV series ever at more than 173 million views and 1.2 billion hours of watch time since its launch according to Netflix.