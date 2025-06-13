/7 Best movies and shows featuring Squid Game star Gong Yoo

Published: Jun 13, 2025, 20:12 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 20:12 IST
From a heartthrob in Coffee Prince to a villain in Squid Game, Gong Yoo is best known for his diverse roles in shows as well as movies. Let's take a look at a range of characters, from romantic leads to action heroes and even AI characters.
1 / 8
(Photograph:Instagram)
Gong Yoo's memorable performances
Gong Yoo is one of the most popular actors in the South Korean industry. Check out some of his iconic roles in movies and shows.
2 / 8
(Photograph:X)
Coffee Prince
The cult classic drama of Gong Yoo, Coffee Prince tells the story of Eun-chan, who is often mistaken to be a boy due to her appearance. So when she gets hired at a coffee shop, she keeps the ruse going. Problems arise when her manager starts falling in love with her. It is available to watch on Netflix.
3 / 8
(Photograph:X)
The Silent Sea
Thriller show The Silent Sea is set on the moon when space explorers who try to retrieve samples from an abandoned research facility within 24 hours step into classified secrets. It is available to watch on Netflix.
4 / 8
(Photograph:X)
Train to Busan
Train to Busan is an action horror film that follows the story of Seok-woo and his daughter, who are on a train to Busan on the latter's birthday to see his wife. However, the journey turns into a nightmare when they are trapped amidst a zombie outbreak in South Korea. It is available on Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, and Netflix.
5 / 8
(Photograph:X)
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God tells the story of Kim Shin, an immortal goblin, who sets out on a journey to find his human bride to remove an invisible sword from his chest and end his life. One day, school student Ji Eun-Tak confesses to him that she is the chosen one. It is available to watch on Netflix, Zee5, MX Player, and Airtel XStream.
6 / 8
(Photograph:X)
A Man and a Woman
A Man and a Woman tells the story of Sang-Min and Ki-Hong, who cross paths at a children's camp. While walking through the woods the next day, they have a sexual encounter in a secluded sauna which leaves a permanent impact on them. It is available to watch on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.
7 / 8
(Photograph:X)
Silenced
The crime drama movie Silenced tells the story of a deeply religious man, held in great esteem by society, who watches his prestige crumble to dust when the new teacher becomes the voice of his sexually abused students who are hearing impaired. It is available to watch on Netflix.
8 / 8
(Photograph:X)
Squid Game
One of the popular K-dramas of recent times, Squid Game is the story of hundreds of cash-strapped contestants accepting an invitation to compete in children's games for a tempting prize, but the stakes are deadly. The show has already released two seasons. The third and final season will be released this month. It is available to watch on Netflix.