/Squid Game Season 3: Netflix releases the first six minutes of the upcoming season ahead of premier| Watch

Ahead of the premiere of the highly anticipated third season of Netflix's Squid Game, the makers have released the first six minutes from the upcoming season as a treat for fans. Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show became a global phenomenon upon its debut in 2021. The series follows 456 players who take part in a secretive competition, facing a series of deadly challenges for the chance to win a massive cash prize. Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon, and Lee Byung-hun in the lead. The newly released clip suggests that the stakes are higher than ever before.

Gi-hun’s return shocks the contestants

In the video, the remaining contestants receive a surprise when Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), last seen leading a failed rebellion in Season 2, is delivered back to the Squid Game dormitory. He arrives inside one of the gift-box coffins typically reserved for eliminated players. His fellow contestants are visibly relieved to see him alive, but his return raises serious questions about what lies ahead.

Creator and star offer insight into Front Man’s plan

Speaking at this year's Tudum, showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk explained the motivations behind Front Man’s decision to bring Gi-hun back rather than kill him “For Front Man, sending Gi-hun back to the game, rather than killing him, makes sense. He wants Gi-hun to really feel and understand the heavy price of his own mistakes. Front Man wants Gi-hun to be driven to a state where he will finally give up his faith in humanity as well as faith in himself. It's important for the Front Man that Gi-hun returns to the game.”

Lee Jung-jae added, “Front Man wants to dismantle the noble belief that Gi-hun holds on to. Front Man believes that Gi-hun will inevitably change to think just like him.”

Fans will have to wait until June 27th, when the third and final season of Squid Game begins streaming on Netflix, to find out what fate awaits Gi-hun and the other survivors.

