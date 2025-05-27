7 much-awaited shows to watch in the coming months of 2025 - Wednesday, Squid Game and more

(Photograph: X/Netflix )

Wednesday Season 2

Wednesday Addams is coming back. The much-awaited second season will be released in two parts - part 1 of the show will arrive on Aug 6, followed by part 2 on Sept 3. In season 2, Wednesday returns to Nevermore Academy - but this time, she's bringing her little brother with her. Many fan-favorite characters from first season will be back, including: Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, Emma Myers as Enid, Joy Sunday as Bianca, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene, Georgie Farmer as Ajax, Hunter Doohan as Tyler, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams.