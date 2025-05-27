7 much-awaited shows to watch in the coming months of 2025 - Wednesday, Squid Game and more

Published: May 27, 2025, 22:50 IST | Updated: May 28, 2025, 24:59 IST
From Wednesday season 2 to Squid Game final season - check all the shows set to release in summer 2025
Binge-watch list
Moviegoers, get ready! The season of binge-watching is upon us. In the upcoming few months, new seasons of fan-favorite shows are set to be released. Check out the list here:
Wednesday Season 2
Wednesday Addams is coming back. The much-awaited second season will be released in two parts - part 1 of the show will arrive on Aug 6, followed by part 2 on Sept 3. In season 2, Wednesday returns to Nevermore Academy - but this time, she's bringing her little brother with her. Many fan-favorite characters from first season will be back, including: Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, Emma Myers as Enid, Joy Sunday as Bianca, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene, Georgie Farmer as Ajax, Hunter Doohan as Tyler, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams.
The Bear season 4
The Bear continues to earn praise as one of the best and finest shows on television. Following the dramatic ending of season 3, the new season will explore what lied ahead for the restaurant, and for the entire team - both personally and professionally. Returning cast includes Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, Matty Matheson, and Oliver Platt Apart from Jeremy Allen White, the season 4 of the show stars Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott Matty Matheson and Oliver Platt.
Squid Game season 3
Squid Game Season 2 ended with a cliffhanger, and now fans have been eagerly waiting for Squid Game Season 3. The third and final season of Netflix's most popular show will pick right where second left off, as the Front Man plans next move against the contestants.
Ironheart
Marvel fans, take a note! The highly anticipated Ironheart series is set to release on June 24. The series is set after the events of Wakanda Forever and will revolve around Dominique Thorne, who plays Riri Williams/Ironheart, the young genius and MIT student, who is determined to build iron suits. Directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes, the series will release on June 24.
Ginny and Georgia Season 3
With more drama and emotion, season 3 of Ginny and Georgia is going to be full of entertainment. After the intense revelations in season 2, the new season will focus on the ever evolving relationship of mother and daughter, especially after the major revelations in the last season and Georgia, who is now behind the bars.
And Just Like That... Season 3
Get ready for fun, drama and fashion! Releasing on May 29, the famous Carrie Bradshaw and her friends Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) are coming back, and much like the past seasons they'll navigate relationships, careers, and more in their signature stylish way.