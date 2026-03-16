/Meet top 5 Indian batters with highest strike rates in T20Is

From Abhishek Sharma to Sanju Samson, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with highest strike rates in T20Is. This list also includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh and SuryaKumar Yadav
India's young attacking opener, Abhishek Sharma, tops the list of Indian batters with highest strike rate in T20Is. In 46 matches, Sharma has scored 1,438 runs at a strike rate of 190.46. His tally also includes 10 half-centuries and two centuries.
India's star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal features second on this list with a brilliant strike rate of 164.31 in T20Is. So far, Jaiswal has played 23 matches and scored 723 runs at an average of 36.15.
India’s current T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, is next on the list. He has scored 3,272 runs in 113 T20I matches at a strike rate of 162.94, including four centuries and 25 half-centuries.
Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has maintained an impressive strike rate of 156.83 in his T20I career. So far, he has played 62 matches, scoring 1,399 runs at an average of 28.55.
Rinku Singh, known for his hard-hitting batting, features fifth on this list with a strike rate of 155.73. In T20Is, Rinku has played 45 matches and scored 665 runs at an average of 39.11. His tally also includes three half-centuries.