/US midterm elections 2026: Minnesota heads to polls in the shadow of Minneapolis ICE shootings

Minnesota heads into the Nov 3 US midterm elections amid the fallout from the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis. The state’s governor, Senate and House races unfold as questions over immigration enforcement and accountability remain unresolved.
With the November 3 US midterm elections approaching, Minnesota enters a pivotal election season still grappling with the fallout of the fatal ICE shootings in Minneapolis. Voters will choose a governor, elect a US senator and decide contests for all eight House seats, with immigration enforcement and the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti remaining part of the state’s political debate.
Minneapolis became the centre of a national confrontation over immigration enforcement after the Trump administration launched Operation Metro Surge in December 2025. Federal agents were deployed across the Minneapolis-St Paul area, triggering protests and clashes over the operation. Months after the crackdown ended in February 2026, its legacy remains visible in legal disputes, community concerns and questions about the use of federal power.
Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three and US citizen, was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Minneapolis on January 7. Her death sparked protests and intensified scrutiny of the federal operation. Bystander video showed the encounter, while federal officials maintained that the officer acted in self-defence. The competing accounts made the shooting a flashpoint in the debate over immigration enforcement.
Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse who worked for the US Department of Veterans Affairs, was fatally shot by federal agents on January 24. The confrontation took place at the intersection of 27th Street and Nicollet Avenue, near Glam Doll Donuts. Video footage of the incident raised questions about the official account of the shooting and intensified protests. His death, coming weeks after Good’s, deepened calls for independent investigations into the actions of federal agents.
Minnesota authorities have been seeking evidence from federal agencies to investigate the shootings of Good and Pretti. Although evidence sharing began in July, state officials said in October that the process had been halted indefinitely. Investigators are still seeking material including officers’ phones, recorded interviews and firearms evidence. The state has asked a federal judge to compel the release of outstanding records. No criminal charges had been filed in either fatal shooting yet.
The consequences of Operation Metro Surge extended beyond the streets where demonstrations took place. A Minneapolis impact assessment estimated $445 million in lost business revenue and $153 million in lost wages. The city also reported disruptions to healthcare, education, housing and food access. These are estimates of the operation's wider effects, rather than audited losses from individual incidents. For shopkeepers, workers and families, the question is whether everyday life has returned to normal.
Minnesota voters will choose a governor on November 3, 2026. Democrat Amy Klobuchar, a US senator, is facing Republican Lisa Demuth, speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives, and Green Party candidate Steven Young. The election comes amid debates over federal immigration enforcement, public safety, affordability and government accountability. The next governor will face questions about how Minnesota should respond when state and federal authorities disagree over investigations and access to evidence.
Minnesota is also voting for a US senator, with Democratic Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan facing Republican Michele Tafoya, a former sports broadcaster. Libertarian Rebecca Whiting and independent candidate Marisa Simonetti are also on the ballot. The seat is being vacated by Democratic Senator Tina Smith, who is not seeking re-election. The contest is part of the national battle for control of the Senate, with immigration enforcement, the economy and state-government controversies forming part of the wider political backdrop.
Minnesota’s November 3 ballot includes all eight US House seats, a Senate race, a governor’s contest and elections for the state legislature. The outcome will shape the state’s political direction, but it should not be assumed that the events in Minneapolis will determine how residents vote. Ten months on, the questions remain personal as well as political: whether residents feel safe, whether businesses have recovered, and whether investigations into the fatal shootings will reach a conclusion. For many, accountability remains unfinished business.