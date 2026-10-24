/US midterm elections 2026: Minnesota heads to polls in the shadow of Minneapolis ICE shootings

Minnesota’s November 3 ballot includes all eight US House seats, a Senate race, a governor’s contest and elections for the state legislature. The outcome will shape the state’s political direction, but it should not be assumed that the events in Minneapolis will determine how residents vote. Ten months on, the questions remain personal as well as political: whether residents feel safe, whether businesses have recovered, and whether investigations into the fatal shootings will reach a conclusion. For many, accountability remains unfinished business.