/Watched Manoj Bajpayee’s Gajab Raat on Netflix? 5 movies and TV shows to watch next on OTT

Manoj Bajpayee’s Gajab Raat finally secures a spot on Netflix after several controversies. If you’ve watched the film and are looking for your next watch with similar themes, here are five movies and TV shows to add to your OTT watchlist.
Manoj Bajpayee’s recently released film Gajab Raat has gained attention for its crime thriller storyline and ensemble cast performance. In the film, the actor plays Ajay Nirvit, a corrupt and highly street-smart Delhi Police Sub-Inspector.
If you watched the film on Netflix and are looking for similar movie and TV show recommendations for your watchlist, here’s a look at five titles available on different OTT platforms.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
This is a 2013 heist thriller directed by Neeraj Pandey. Starring Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher, and Kajal Aggarwal, the film follows a group of con artists who pose as government officials to carry out daring fake raids on corrupt businessmen.
Where to watch: Netflix
Helmed by Honey Trehan, the crime thriller features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte. It follows a small-town police officer investigating the murder of a wealthy patriarch and uncovering dark family secrets along the way.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
One of the most thrilling series follows Jiadeep Ahlawat as a Delhi Police inspector who is assigned to investigate an attempted assassination of a journalist. As he follows the case, Hathiram uncovers a deeper web of crime, politics, corruption, and social divisions.
Where to watch: Netflix
It follows two police officers named Amarpal Garundi (Barun Sobti) and Balwinder Singh (Suvinder Vicky), who are investigating the murder of an NRI groom just days before his wedding, uncovering family secrets, complicated relationships and hidden motives.
Where to watch: Zee 5
Directed by Kanu Behl, the film stars Manoj Bajpayee as Joy Bag, a crime journalist working in Mumbai. He investigates crime stories while navigating the changing media landscape, corruption and dangerous personal entanglements.