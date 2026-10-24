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Watched Manoj Bajpayee’s Gajab Raat on Netflix? 5 movies and TV shows to watch next on OTT

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Oct 24, 2026, 22:21 IST | Updated: Oct 24, 2026, 22:21 IST

Manoj Bajpayee’s Gajab Raat finally secures a spot on Netflix after several controversies. If you’ve watched the film and are looking for your next watch with similar themes, here are five movies and TV shows to add to your OTT watchlist.

Similar movies and TV shows to Gajab Raat
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Similar movies and TV shows to Gajab Raat

Manoj Bajpayee’s recently released film Gajab Raat has gained attention for its crime thriller storyline and ensemble cast performance. In the film, the actor plays Ajay Nirvit, a corrupt and highly street-smart Delhi Police Sub-Inspector.

If you watched the film on Netflix and are looking for similar movie and TV show recommendations for your watchlist, here’s a look at five titles available on different OTT platforms.

Special 26
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Special 26

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This is a 2013 heist thriller directed by Neeraj Pandey. Starring Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher, and Kajal Aggarwal, the film follows a group of con artists who pose as government officials to carry out daring fake raids on corrupt businessmen.

Raat Akeli Hai
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Raat Akeli Hai

Where to watch: Netflix

Helmed by Honey Trehan, the crime thriller features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte. It follows a small-town police officer investigating the murder of a wealthy patriarch and uncovering dark family secrets along the way.

Paatal Lok
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Paatal Lok

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

One of the most thrilling series follows Jiadeep Ahlawat as a Delhi Police inspector who is assigned to investigate an attempted assassination of a journalist. As he follows the case, Hathiram uncovers a deeper web of crime, politics, corruption, and social divisions.

Kohrra
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Kohrra

Where to watch: Netflix

It follows two police officers named Amarpal Garundi (Barun Sobti) and Balwinder Singh (Suvinder Vicky), who are investigating the murder of an NRI groom just days before his wedding, uncovering family secrets, complicated relationships and hidden motives.

Despatch
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Despatch

Where to watch: Zee 5

Directed by Kanu Behl, the film stars Manoj Bajpayee as Joy Bag, a crime journalist working in Mumbai. He investigates crime stories while navigating the changing media landscape, corruption and dangerous personal entanglements.

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