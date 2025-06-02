/6 Thrilling Korean shows to watch ahead of Squid Game season 3: All of Us Are Dead, Hellbound, and More

Published: Jun 02, 2025, 19:49 IST | Updated: Jun 02, 2025, 19:58 IST
As you wait for Squid Game season 3, here is a compilation of the gripping Korean series that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
1 / 6
(Photograph:X)
Korean thrilling drama!
Squid Game Season 3 is set to release in July, and ahead of the big premiere, here are six thrilling Korean shows you can watch in the meantime. Check out the list below:
2 / 6
All of Us Are Dead
Ranking just behind Squid Game on streaming giant Netflix, this show is one of the most successful Korean originals. The survival thriller is set in a high school that becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. The story follows a group of trapped students as they struggle to survive and escape from the infected.
3 / 6
(Photograph:X)
Sweet Home
This South Korean apocalyptic horror series is based on the Naver webtoon of the same name by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan. It follows Cha Hyun-su, a loner who moves into a new apartment after the tragic death of his family, only to find himself in the middle of a terrifying crisis where humans begin turning into monsters, and a handful of survivors must fight to stay alive.
4 / 6
(Photograph:X)
Dr Brain
Starring actor Lee Sun-kyun, the sci-fi suspense thriller series revolves around a brain scientist who is trying to find the truth behind the mysterious death of his family.
5 / 6
(Photograph:X)
Dark Hole
Starring Kim Ok-bin, Lee Jun-hyuk and Im Won-hee, this thriller revolves around a group of people fighting to survive after a mysterious dark smoke from a sinkhole turns humans into mutants.
6 / 6
(Photograph:X)
Hellbound
From Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho, Hellbound centres around the chaos that erupts when supernatural beings begin condemning people to hell. The series has been praised for its creative vision and unexpected plot twists.