/6 Thrilling Korean shows to watch ahead of Squid Game season 3: All of Us Are Dead, Hellbound, and More

Sweet Home

This South Korean apocalyptic horror series is based on the Naver webtoon of the same name by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan. It follows Cha Hyun-su, a loner who moves into a new apartment after the tragic death of his family, only to find himself in the middle of a terrifying crisis where humans begin turning into monsters, and a handful of survivors must fight to stay alive.