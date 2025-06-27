Fans and their wild theories always make the day entertaining. All BTS boys are out of the military camp, and fans eagerly await their highly anticipated comeback. Amidst this, a wild theory emerged about BTS member V and his next acting project. And, did you know what fans speculated? It was V's appearance in South Korea’s hit show, Squid Game Season 3. Ahead of the final season’s premiere, fans began speculating that V was set to make a surprise appearance in the show. So, did he make an appearance in the show, and how did it all start? Scroll to find out.



BTS’ V in Squid Game season 3



The discussion about V's appearance on Squid Game began after he hinted to his millions of fans about an upcoming project. Ahead of Squid Game 3 on Netflix, V had a brief live session on Weverse.



During this session, he teased the fans and discussed his project, but he kept everyone in limbo without revealing much. “This is probably. Maybe if we wait a little longer, I think it’ll come out. But it’s not really a big deal. Oh, but to me, it’s actually a huge deal.”

Following V's words, the Army went wild, sharing theories about what ‘big deal'' V was talking about, with many quickly thinking of K-pop stars' special appearances in the show.



''Squid game’s director wondering how the hell is he gonna cast taehyung for season 3 now that the main actors involuntarily hinted that he might make an appearance,'' one X user wrote with a funny clip.



Another user shared,''I think taehyung is gonna be in squid game s3.''

This also led many fans to think about Taehyung's appearance as a Squid Game soldier during BTS’ Permission to Dance on Stage concert back in 2022.



Soon after the show's premiere, fans were disappointed to not find V in any of the episodes.

Reacting to the rumour, one wrote, “Squid Game officially ended with no Kim Taehyung in it.”

Another user wrote, ''Thank you Squid Game for giving us Kim Taehyung aka V going viral.''

Third user wrote,''so taehyung being on squid game theories ends her.''

Squid Game season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix.