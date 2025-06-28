/From Kim Soo Hyun to Lee Jung Jae: Top eight richest male Korean actors in 2025

Korean dramas, whether thrilling like Squid Game or emotional like Queen of Tears, have won fans all around the world. While people enjoy these shows, the actors behind them are quietly building massive fortunes. Here's a look at some of the highest-paid Korean actors in 2025:



Kim Soo-hyun



Estimated Net Worth: $117 million



Kim Soo-hyun started off as a shy young man taking small roles. Over the time, he has become one of Korea’s top actors. Through consistent hard work, he has built an impressive career and wealth. He has also been on Forbes Korea’s Power Celebrity 40 list for three years straight.

Lee Min-ho



Estimated Net Worth: $26 million



Known for his charm and wide acting range, Lee Min-ho is a global star now. He rose to stardom with the popular drama Boys Over Flowers, which made him famous across Asia. In addition to acting, he’s also a model and singer with fans across the world.



Hyun Bin



Estimated Net Worth: $21 million



Hyun Bin is well-known for his strong screen presence and talent. His acting career spans romantic comedies to action thrillers. Although Hyun's first film was never released, he officially started acting in 2003 and found fame with My Name Is Kim Sam-soon in 2005.

So Ji-sub



Estimated Net Worth: $16 million



So Ji-sub began his career as a model and then gradually worked his way up to become one of Korea’s wealthiest actors. His powerful performances in dramas like I’m Sorry, I Love You and Master’s Sun made him a fan favourite. He first gained attention with his role in the 2002 drama Glass Slippers.

Lee Seung-gi



Estimated Net Worth: $16 million



Lee Seung-gi wears many hats—actor, singer, host, and songwriter. He’s known for his heartfelt acting and great chemistry with co-stars. His work has earned him several big awards, and he’s appeared on Forbes Korea’s Power Celebrity list multiple times since 2010.



Lee Jung-jae



Estimated Net Worth: $12 million



Lee Jung-jae gained international fame after starring in South Korea's popular show, Squid Game. He made history by becoming the first Korean actor to win Best Actor awards at the Emmys, Critics’ Choice and SAG Awards. With over 30 years in the industry, he has cemented his place as one of the most influential figures.



Zo In-sung



Estimated Net Worth: $12 million



Zo In-sung started as a model before becoming an actor. Starting with Shoot for the Stars, he gained fame with hits like Something Happened in Bali and Moving. His performances have earned him widespread praise.