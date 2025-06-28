From Squid Game to Money Heist: Netflix's most-watched shows

The streaming giant Netflix has redefined the idea of what people binge-watch around the world. Squid Game, launched in 2021, became one of the most-watched shows on Netflix within the first 28 days of its release. A Korean survival drama became a fan favourite worldwide, registering over 200 million views. From the dystopian Korean drama to a Spanish heist thriller, here is the full list of the shows watched most in the first month of release.

Squid Game Season 1

South Korean dystopian thriller, which revolves around a secret contest between 456 individuals going through severe economic hardship. Released in 2021, it clocked over 1,650.90 million hours within the first 28 days.

Stranger Things Season 4

The fourth instalment of the science fiction/horror show is based on a fictional small town which opens a gateway to a hostile alternate dimension following experiments. This edition of the Netflix flagship series registered over 1,352.09 million hours within the first 28 days.

Wednesday Season 1

Supernatural mystery comedy which revolves around Wednesday Addams, who is mastering her psychic ability, and solving a murder spree in her local town. Released on November 23, 2022, Wednesday Season 1 was watched over 1,237.15 million hours in the first 28 days. It made Jena Ortega a household name, partly due to a TikTok dance which snowballed into a cultural moment.

Squid Game Season 2

The second edition of the Korean Dystopian thriller also makes the list with over 1,187.80 million watch hours in the first 28 days.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

This is a crime drama anthology centring around an American serial killer of the 1970s, Jeffrey Dahmer, who killed and dismembered seventeen men and boys and stored their body parts for a pathological fetish. There were cases of necrophilia and cannibalism involved with his murders. The series was launched on September 21, 2022, and clocked over 856.22 million watch hours.

Money Heist Season 5

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), once a little-known Spanish series, became a global phenomenon after Netflix picked it, dubbed and subtitled it, and marketed it as high-stakes, anti-capitalist thrillers for the streaming generation. Part 5 alone racked up nearly 792.53 million hours of viewership.

Bridgerton Season 3, 2 &1

Set in the backdrop of the Regency era, this is an American alternative history show based on the book Bridgerton. It revolves around the life of siblings belonging to a noble family. The three seasons of the historical romance, ie Bridgerton Season 3, 2 and 1, clocked over 786.10, 656.26, and 625.49 million watch hours and rank 7,8 and 9 in the list, respectively.

Money Heist Season 4