/The best Netflix shows of 2025 (So Far) - Squid Game season 3, Adolescence and more

The third and final season of the South Korean dystopian survival thriller was released in June. Written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game season 3 revolves around the hero of the show, Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) and 455 other debt-ridden players. While Gi-hun has returned to end this deadly game forever, but other 455 players are here to be the billionaires.