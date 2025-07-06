/The best Netflix shows of 2025 (So Far) - Squid Game season 3, Adolescence and more

From the surprise hit Adolescence to the gripping Squid Game Season 3, check out the list of the best shows released on Netflix so far in 2025
Half the year is gone, and we're taking a look back at the past six months and the best shows viewers around the world have enjoyed. Check out the list – Adolescence, Squid Game Season 3, and more.
The third and final season of the South Korean dystopian survival thriller was released in June. Written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game season 3 revolves around the hero of the show, Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) and 455 other debt-ridden players. While Gi-hun has returned to end this deadly game forever, but other 455 players are here to be the billionaires.
Netflix's limited series that took the globe by storm. Helmed by director Philip Barantini, the four-episode series revolves around 13-year-old Jamie (Owen Cooper), who is arrested after the murder of a girl.
The British crime that was hailed as phenomenal by the viewers. Released in May, Netflix’s Dept Q is an adaptation of author Jussi Adler-Olsen‘s noir-thriller book series of the same name. The show stars Matthew Goode as Carl Morck, a detective, who has been tasked with a case of a woman.
Based on a true story of the Corby poisonings, this Netflix show received an impressive 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The four‑part Netflix limited series revolves around a group of mothers in the Northamptonshire town of Corby, who get into a legal fight after their children were born with health issues.
With the tech-driven dystopian storyline, season 7 of the show explores a variety of themes of healthcare, identity, and capitalism with six standalone offbeat stories. Released in April, the show stars Rashida Jones, Chris O’Dowd, Issa Rae, Emma Corrin, Tracee Ellis Ross, Awkwafina, Peter Capaldi, Jimmi Simpson and more