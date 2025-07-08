/Alice in Borderland season 3: Makers drop first glimpse of survival thriller series, release date out

Japanese sci-fi thriller show Alice in Borderland is back with season 3, and fans can't keep calm. The makers unveiled the teaser and the release date of the series. One of the best dystopian series has come back after the success of its two seasons. Let's know all about the show, cast, and plot.

Alice in Borderland is back with season 3, netizens react

The makers dropped the teaser for Alice in Borderland season 3. Along with the video, the caption in Netflix's Instagram handle, "arisu escaped borderland once. now, he must brave the games again. ALICE IN BORDERLAND: SEASON 3 premieres September 25".

Now the teaser has gone viral on social media, and eager fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "I can't believe that this show isn't as popular as 'Squid Game." "Alice in Borderland" deserves more views. I'm looking forward to the third season." Another user wrote, "Forget Arisu, if my Chishiya dies, there won't even be a need to watch the movie". "Chishiya is the heart of the show, please bring him back, it feels incomplete without him", wrote the third user.

All about Alice in Borderland season 3

The third season of the show will pick up following the events of season 2 with protagonists Arisu and Usagi. In the teaser, it is shown that the duo is living a peaceful married life, only to get into the game once again. The thin line between reality and fantasy becomes blurred as the stakes of life and death rise.

Alice in Borderland tells the story of an obsessed gamer, Arisu, who suddenly finds himself in a strange, emptied-out version of Tokyo in which he and his friends must compete in dangerous games in order to survive. Produced in an international collaboration between Japan's Digital Frontier and teams from Singapore, the United States, and India. The musical score was composed by Yutaka Yamada, who had collaborated with Sato.