/Black Panther stars Michael B Jordan, Danai Gurira to reunite for classic thriller The Thomas Crown Affair remake?

The Thomas Crown Affair, released in 1999, is still one of the OG films. The thriller starring James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan and Faye Dunaway in key roles had hooked everyone in the theatres. According to reports, the film might have a remake which will, surprisingly, feature two Black Panther stars, Michael B Jordan and Danai Gurira.

Black Panther reunion in remake of 1999's classic?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Danai Gurira will be joining the cast alongside Michael B.Jordan, who have worked together in the MCU film Black Panther starring Chadwick Boseman in key roles.

Reportedly, the production began on Monday in London, and not only these two actors, but Kenneth Branagh, Lily Goldstone, and Taylor Russell will also be joining the cast of the film. According to reports, the action of the film will take place in Europe and will keep the art-thieving theme.

All about The Thomas Crown Affair

The classic film tells the story of Thomas Crown, who has everything a mortal man could ask for, which is why his life is devoid of excitement. He begins stealing works of art for sheer thrill. However, investigator Catherine is on to him.

It is directed by John McTiema, written by Leslie Dixon and Kurt Wimmer. The heist film stars Faye Dunaway, Rene Russo, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Gazzara, Denis Leary, and Fritz Weaver, among others. It is a remake of the 1968 film.