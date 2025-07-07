/Cardi B ft. Crow! Rapper makes a dramatic entrance at Paris couture week

Cardi B knows how to turn heads with her looks and actions. The notorious rapper often makes headlines for her bold fashion choices and unapologetic behaviour. This time, she's in the spotlight again, thanks to a crow! Yes, you read that right. The WAP singer made a dramatic entrance at the Petit Palais in a stunning black gown. However, what truly caught everyone's attention was the live crow she carried with her.

Cardi B brings real-life crow at Paris couture week

Cardi B has again proven that she knows how to steal the spotlight. The rapper, who is known for her bold appearance, took everyone's attention when she walked out at the Petit Palais.

She wore a breathtaking outfit that truly left onlookers stunned. But what made everyone's jaw drop was the little friend she carried, a real-life Crow.

Attending Schiaparelli’s Autumn 2025 Couture Show in Paris, Cardi B made a grand entrance in a dramatic black gown designed by Daniel Roseberry, the renowned creative director of Schiaparelli. The outfit featured a striking U-shaped necklace that extended dramatically over her head. However, the pearl fringes were the highlight, which covered most of her gown.



She completed her look with elegant black gloves, silver earrings, and sleek hair. What complemented her high-fashion drama was the radiant dewy finish makeup with bold winged eyeliner.





Netizens react



Soon after Cardi B's look went viral, netizens were quick to share their opinions.



Reacting to her look, one user wrote,''Cardi B didn’t just attend the Schiaparelli show Wearing Spring 2024 Couture, she turned Paris Fashion Week into a theatrical runway of her own. Feathers, fantasy, and no one serves a fashion moment like Cardi.''

Another X user wrote, ''Cardi B just touched down in Paris lookin’ like fashion’s final boss 😤👠 She pulled up to @schiaparelliFW2026 serving couture, chaos, and a surprise guest—probably the ghost of fashion week past.''