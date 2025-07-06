LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Happy Birthday Sylvester Stallone 7 must watch movies that prove hes an action legend

Happy Birthday Sylvester Stallone: 7 must-watch movies that prove he’s an action legend

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jul 06, 2025, 14:15 IST | Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 14:15 IST

Happy Birthday, Sylvester Stallone. Here are seven must-watch Stallone movies that showcase his incredible range, charisma, and staying power on the big screen.

Happy Birthday Sylvester Stallone: 7 must-watch movies that prove he’s an action legend
1 / 8
(Photograph: WION Web Team)

Happy Birthday Sylvester Stallone: 7 must-watch movies that prove he’s an action legend

From an underdog boxer to a battle-hardened war hero, Sylvester Stallone has given us some of the most memorable and adrenaline-pumping characters in movie history. As the Hollywood icon celebrates his birthday, there’s no better time to revisit the roles that cemented his status as an action superstar. Here are seven must-watch Stallone movies that showcase his incredible and charisma.

Rocky (1976)
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Rocky (1976)

The underdog story that made Stallone a household name and inspired millions, with his unforgettable portrayal of underdog Rocky Balboa.

First Blood (1982)
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

First Blood (1982)

Stallone brings vulnerability and raw power to John Rambo in this gripping, emotional action thriller that launched another iconic franchise.

Creed (2015)
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Creed (2015)

Returning as an older, wiser Rocky, Stallone delivered a moving, Oscar-nominated performance mentoring Apollo Creed’s son.

Cliffhanger (1993)
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Set in the breathtaking Rocky Mountains, Stallone shows off both physical and emotional range in this intense survival thriller.

Cop Land (1997)
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Cop Land (1997)

A rare dramatic turn where Stallone plays a small-town sheriff tangled in police corruption and delivers a gripping performance.

Demolition Man (1993)
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Demolition Man (1993)

A fun action movie that pairs Stallone with Wesley Snipes for a wild ride through a satirical dystopian future.

The Expendables (2010)
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Expendables (2010)

Celebrating classic action heroes, Stallone leads an ensemble of legends in a throwback, explosion-filled thrill ride he also directed.

Trending Photo

Happy Birthday Sylvester Stallone: 7 must-watch movies that prove he’s an action legend
8

Happy Birthday Sylvester Stallone: 7 must-watch movies that prove he’s an action legend

From Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 5 fittest athletes in the world
5

From Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 5 fittest athletes in the world

5 Largest win margins for India in Test cricket (by runs)
5

5 Largest win margins for India in Test cricket (by runs)

Ranveer Singh birthday special: 7 timeless and life-changing roles played by actor
8

Ranveer Singh birthday special: 7 timeless and life-changing roles played by actor

Most runs for India in a single Test series – Shubman Gill edges closer to elite list
5

Most runs for India in a single Test series – Shubman Gill edges closer to elite list