Happy Birthday Sylvester Stallone: 7 must-watch movies that prove he’s an action legend

From an underdog boxer to a battle-hardened war hero, Sylvester Stallone has given us some of the most memorable and adrenaline-pumping characters in movie history. As the Hollywood icon celebrates his birthday, there’s no better time to revisit the roles that cemented his status as an action superstar. Here are seven must-watch Stallone movies that showcase his incredible and charisma.
The underdog story that made Stallone a household name and inspired millions, with his unforgettable portrayal of underdog Rocky Balboa.
Stallone brings vulnerability and raw power to John Rambo in this gripping, emotional action thriller that launched another iconic franchise.
Returning as an older, wiser Rocky, Stallone delivered a moving, Oscar-nominated performance mentoring Apollo Creed’s son.
Set in the breathtaking Rocky Mountains, Stallone shows off both physical and emotional range in this intense survival thriller.
A rare dramatic turn where Stallone plays a small-town sheriff tangled in police corruption and delivers a gripping performance.
A fun action movie that pairs Stallone with Wesley Snipes for a wild ride through a satirical dystopian future.
Celebrating classic action heroes, Stallone leads an ensemble of legends in a throwback, explosion-filled thrill ride he also directed.