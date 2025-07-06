/Best natural disaster movies - 2012, Twisters and Don't Look Up

Horrifying, gripping, and engaging, these movies revolve around natural disasters and the stories of people who struggle to survive against all odds, even when the Earth is on the verge of ending. Check out the list below.
Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Meryl Streep, the movie follows two astronomers who discover a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth. They embark on a media tour to warn humankind about the impending threat.
Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the film is a thrilling story that follows a group of young storm chasers tracking down tornadoes. Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos play scientists, and Glen Powell portrays a retired tornado chaser and meteorologist who returns to Oklahoma to work with a new team and new technologies.
Directed by Roland Emmerich, this American epic science fiction film revolves around numerous characters who struggle to survive sequences of events, including earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis. The movie stars John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Amanda Peet, Oliver Platt, Thandiwe Newton, Danny Glover, and Woody Harrelson.
Directed by Mimi Leder, the movie stars Robert Duvall, Téa Leoni, Elijah Wood, and Morgan Freeman. The story revolves around amateur astronomer Leo Beiderman (Elijah Wood), who discovers an unusual object nearing Earth. As doomsday approaches, humanity prepares for the worst.
Directed by Joseph Kosinski, this 2017 biographical movie is based on the GQ article "No Exit" by Sean Flynn. The film tells the story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, a group of firefighters from Prescott, Arizona, who lost team members while fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire in June 2013.
Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, this apocalyptic survival disaster thriller stars Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Roger Dale Floyd, Scott Glenn, David Denman, and Hope Davis. It follows a family struggling to survive as a planet-killing comet heads toward Earth.
Based on the book The Coming Global Superstorm by Art Bell and Whitley Strieber, the movie follows paleoclimatologist Jack Hall, who treks from Washington, D.C., to New York City to save his son during a catastrophic storm. The film features a star-studded cast, including Jake Gyllenhaal, Sela Ward, and Emmy Rossum.