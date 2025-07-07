/Guru Dutt @100: The stalwart's iconic movies that redefined Indian cinema

In this introspective romantic drama, Guru Dutt plays the lead in exploring dark themes like trauma, heartbreak, and anxiety. Despite its box office failure, the film is considered far ahead of its time and has gained cult status after more than 20 years.

The film, starring Waheeda Rehman and Guru Dutt, is also India’s first cinemascope film and the last movie officially directed by Dutt. ‘Kaagaz Ke Phool’ marked a technical revolution in Indian cinematography and is considered to be the finest self-reflexive film ever made in India.

The British Film Institute in the year 2019 named ‘Kaagaz Ke Phool’ as the Best Musical of 1959, stating, “If proof were needed that Guru Dutt was no one-hit-wonder, it's right here.”