Love Sinners? Sink your teeth into these 7 must-watch vampire movies

From stylish 80s teen horror to gritty vampire Westerns. These seven films will satisfy your thirst for the dark, twisted, and unforgettable side of vampire cinema.
If Sinners left you craving more fang-filled thrills, you’re in luck. From stylish 80s teen horror to gritty vampire Westerns and modern, high-octane bloodbaths, these seven films will satisfy your thirst for the dark, twisted, and unforgettable side of vampire cinema.
A stylish, rebellious 80s take on teen vampires with unforgettable characters and a killer soundtrack.
Kathryn Bigelow’s gritty, Western-flavoured vampire story is a cult classic blending horror with a love story.
Wesley Snipes slays as a half-vampire, half-human hunter in this action-packed, genre-defining thrill ride.
Tarantino and Rodriguez deliver a wild, blood-soaked vampire rampage in a Mexican strip club after a crime spree goes sideways.
A haunting, atmospheric tale of mother-daughter vampires trying to survive through centuries of secrecy and bloodlust.
Set in an Alaskan town plunged into a month-long darkness, this terrifying vampire thriller is a bloody tale of survival.
A fresh and gory heist movie where a crew kidnaps a girl who turns out to be far more dangerous than they ever imagined.