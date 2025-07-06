LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Love Sinners Sink your teeth into these 7 must watch vampire movies

Love Sinners? Sink your teeth into these 7 must-watch vampire movies

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jul 06, 2025, 22:08 IST | Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 22:08 IST

From stylish 80s teen horror to gritty vampire Westerns. These seven films will satisfy your thirst for the dark, twisted, and unforgettable side of vampire cinema. 

Love Sinners? Sink your teeth into these 7 must-watch vampire movies
1 / 8
(Photograph: WION Web Team)

Love Sinners? Sink your teeth into these 7 must-watch vampire movies

If Sinners left you craving more fang-filled thrills, you’re in luck. From stylish 80s teen horror to gritty vampire Westerns and modern, high-octane bloodbaths, these seven films will satisfy your thirst for the dark, twisted, and unforgettable side of vampire cinema.

The Lost Boys (1987)
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Lost Boys (1987)

A stylish, rebellious 80s take on teen vampires with unforgettable characters and a killer soundtrack.

Near Dark (1987)
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Near Dark (1987)

Kathryn Bigelow’s gritty, Western-flavoured vampire story is a cult classic blending horror with a love story.

Blade (1998)
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Blade (1998)

Wesley Snipes slays as a half-vampire, half-human hunter in this action-packed, genre-defining thrill ride.

From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)

Tarantino and Rodriguez deliver a wild, blood-soaked vampire rampage in a Mexican strip club after a crime spree goes sideways.

Byzantium (2012)
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Byzantium (2012)

A haunting, atmospheric tale of mother-daughter vampires trying to survive through centuries of secrecy and bloodlust.

30 Days of Night (2007)
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

30 Days of Night (2007)

Set in an Alaskan town plunged into a month-long darkness, this terrifying vampire thriller is a bloody tale of survival.

Abigail (2024)
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Abigail (2024)

A fresh and gory heist movie where a crew kidnaps a girl who turns out to be far more dangerous than they ever imagined.

Trending Photo

Love Sinners? Sink your teeth into these 7 must-watch vampire movies
8

Love Sinners? Sink your teeth into these 7 must-watch vampire movies

From Usain Bolt to Justin Gatlin: Top 5 fastest runners in world in 100 meters
5

From Usain Bolt to Justin Gatlin: Top 5 fastest runners in world in 100 meters

The best Netflix shows of 2025 (So Far) - Squid Game season 3, Adolescence and more
6

The best Netflix shows of 2025 (So Far) - Squid Game season 3, Adolescence and more

Who are Neo-Nazis? The chilling comeback of Adolf Hitler’s ideology explained
6

Who are Neo-Nazis? The chilling comeback of Adolf Hitler’s ideology explained

Best natural disaster movies - 2012, Twisters and Don't Look Up
7

Best natural disaster movies - 2012, Twisters and Don't Look Up