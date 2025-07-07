$8 Million and counting! Nicholas Hoult’s net worth and his Superman salary revealed



Nicholas Hoult has come a long way. The British actor began his career as a child star and has since gone on to appear in some of the most revered films in cinema, including X-Men, Mad Max: Fury Road, and many others.

The actor is set to play the pivotal role of Lex Luthor in James Gunn's upcoming Superman, starring alongside Davie Corenswet, who will play the Man of Steel. The world is eagerly waiting to see Hault playing Superman's arch-rivel. Amid this, here's a brief detail of Hoult’s career and how much income he has accumulated over the years.



Nicholas Hoult's net worth

As of 2025, Hoult's estimated net worth stands at $8 million, accumulated through a mix of blockbusters, TV success and producing ventures, according to Celebrity Net Worth. A significant portion of Hoult's earnings comes from his acting work.



He first gained attention with the 2002 movie About a Boy as a child actor and later rose to fame with her prolific performance in films like the X-Men series (2011-2019) and Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), which helped him establish global fame. He also shone in Hulu's historical satire The Great (2020-2023) and earned critical acclaim.

Superman paycheque

From a child star to supporting roles, and now playing the supervillain in one of the biggest releases of the year, Hoult has come a long way. He was reportedly paid $1 million for his role in Superman, according to Showbiz Galore.

Beyond acting

He also served as an executive producer in The Great, highlighting his potential behind the camera as well. He also appeared in True History of the Kelly Gang (2019) and Watership Down (2018).

With his sharp features and stylish presence, Hoult collaborated with luxury brands like Emporio Armani and Tom Ford. These deals added $250,000 to $500,000 annually to his net worth.