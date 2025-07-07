Healing or becoming destructive? Justin Bieber confuses fans with 'detox' selfie just hours after posting snaps of smoking

Justin Bieber, in recent times, has been garnering attention for all the wrong reasons. From angry outbursts at paps to divorce rumours to unhealthy lifestyle, the pop singer never fails to be the headline of every publication. Justin Bieber has sparked concern once again after his detox selfie, just hours after a few snaps of smoking had gone viral.

Justin Bieber's 'detox' selfie goes viral

Justin Bieber took to his Instagram handle and shared sweaty selfies as he detoxed. Along with the post, he wrote in the caption, "Detoxxxxxxxxxx". This carousel of close-up selfies received support from fans. One user wrote, "It's great for the spirit and mind". Another user wrote, "You got this". "Forever the most precious to me....please stay healthy and happy", wrote the third user.

Before this post, the As Long As You Love Me hitmaker had shared a group of photos of himself smoking marijuana in another Instagram post. Many were confused about what Justin was trying to say.

Why has Justin Bieber's recent time gone chaotic?

His bizarre behavior has been going on for quite some time. While many are not able to comprehend what has led to this situation, die-hard fans of his are wishing for his speedy recovery from whatever he is going through in his personal life.

Moreover, it is now compared to Britney Spears, given that both have dealt with fame at a very young age. At a later stage, the duo opened up about their struggles with mental health and the public's perception of their lifestyle or health. Justin Bieber's recent erratic behavior both offline and online is a reflection of the Criminal singer.

