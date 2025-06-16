/Entitled or Victimised? Justin Bieber's 'heated' encounter with paps and online behaviour reminds fans of Britney Spears

Justin Bieber has always been one of the favourite celebrities for Paps. The pop star lately has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons after he lashed out at paparazzi for following him and asked them to stop harassing him. Several videos soon exploded online and sparked concern among fans for even asking him to get help.

Not only his angry outburst at paps, but his bizarre online behavior has even reminded fans of singer Britney Spears. Let's know all about his recent tense exchanges with the Paps and his recent online record.

Justin Bieber's wild rant in front of paps

Justin Bieber's eleven-minute expletive argument with the paps while leaving Soho House in Malibu, California grabs attention amongst fans. After spotting the photographers, an angered Justin can be seen saying, "Not me today bro. How do you think it's going with you in my F*****g face? Get out of my F*****g face! Stop asking me how it's going. Get out of here, he repeatedly said".

Bieber further said, "I'm a real man with a real family. And you're really in front of my face. Cause I'm not to be f****d with by any of you. Stop that s**t. You don't get to talk to me today". When photographers pried more, he clearly said no and stated, "You just don't...We are not buddies. I don't know you. You don't go to people you don't know and say s**t out of nowhere with a camera in their face. It doesn't matter if I'm a celebrity or not. It doesn't matter if I'm a public figure".

When Paps argued back, Justin Bieber retorted, "You'll take this video out of context like you always do. You think I'm an idiot, bro". I'm demanding respect. You confuse my anger with disrespect. It's anger because you're disrespecting me. You don't get to disrespect me and get away with it".

In the end, Justin Bieber pleaded with the paps and asked them to leave him alone by saying thank you at the end.

This year in April, the Canadian singer shared a video on social media and asked the paparazzi to

stop harassing him and his family members whenever or wherever he goes out. After spotting the photographers while coming out of a restaurant, he turned the camera on them who were waiting to snap a picture of him to give fans a glimpse of his life.

Justin Bieber exited the gate and was waiting for the car while at the same time taking a video of the paps and saying, "Look at these guys, man! as several flashes went off". This behavior of his has led to many getting concerned for him while for others it reminded him of Britney Spears. One user wrote, "Justin Bieber losing it on paparazzi for doing what they've always done- dude needs a reality check". Another user wrote, "He loved the paparazzi when he was young, he hated it after he got the fame".

Why is Justin Bieber's recent behaviour compared to Britney Spears?

Justin Bieber's beginning career in the showbiz industry is now compared to Britney Spears given both have dealt with fame at a very young age. At a later stage, the duo opened up about their struggles with mental health and the public's perception of their lifestyle or health. Justin Bieber's recent erratic behavior both offline and online is like the reflection of the Criminal singer.

Did you know that once there were rumors of conservatorship for Justin Bieber? But, that was ultimately brushed off. For the unversed, Britney Spears' conservatorship was a legal arrangement that granted her father, Jamie Spears, and others control over her personal and financial affairs for 13 years from 2008 to 2021. Followed by a legal battle and public outcry, the conservatorship was terminated in November 2021.

Also read: How to Train Your Dragon soars to top of North America box office

Justin Bieber's rise to global stardom

Canadian singer Justin Bieber rose to prominence after the release of their debut studio album My World 2.0 made him the youngest solo male act to do so. He has delivered several hits including Baby, Yummy, Sorry, One Time, Peaches, Stuck With U, Intentions, Boyfriend, Monster, and Somebody to Love among others.

Bieber is one of the best-selling music artists of all time with record-breaking numbers. He is credited with diamond certifications and has bagged several accolades including Grammy awards, Latin awards, Juno awards, Billboard music awards, and Teen Choice awards.