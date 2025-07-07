/Andrew Garfield makes it official with Monica Barbaro at Wimbledon; where have you seen her before?

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro created quite a stir on Sunday as they watched a match at the ongoing Wimbledon Championships and packed in some PDA. Garfield, who is best known for his roles in The Social Network and The Amazing Spider-Man, was seen planting a kiss on Monica’s cheek as they spoke intently while watching Sony Kartal and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova’s match. Monica and Garfield twinned in white and looked Hollywood royalty.



While rumours of the two dating have been doing the rounds for months now, the two have kept mum about their relationship. However, Wimbeldon isn’t their first public appearance together. Earlier this year in May, Us Weekly reported that they attended a Tony-nominated play together in New York. The same day, Monica walked the Met Gala red carpet alone.



The couple was seated in a celebrity section alongside Bridgerton star Chatrithra Chandran, Maude Apatow, Erin Doherty, and Wafaa Ashur.

Who Is Monica Barbaro?

The 35-year-old actress is Hollywood's current favourite girl. Monica first shot to fame in 2013 for her lead role inIt's Not About the Nail, a viral comedy short about communication in a marriage. The actress has mostly featured in prominent TV series including Chicago Justice, The Good Cop and Splittng It Up. She shot to fame with the Netflix action comedy series FUBAR.



In 2022, Monica was part of the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, where she portrayed Lieutenant Natasha Trace, a naval pilot.

In 2024, Monica famously starred in Bob Dylan’s biopic A Complete Unknown, where she played activist and singer Joan Baez. The performance earned her a nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category at the 2025 Oscars, as well as a SAG nomination.