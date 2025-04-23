Andrew Garfield might just say yes to returning as the beloved Spider-Man but that has a condition! He played Peter Parker in 2012 and 2014 and gave up the role to be next played by Tom Holland who continues donning the suit in the current lot of films.

Advertisment

The Amazing Spider-Man star also returned for 2021’s Spider Man: No Way Home which featured a multiverse of Spider Mans and evil characters of the franchise.

Will Andrew ever play Spider-Man again?

When asked if he would be ready to make a comeback, Andrew said at the Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi that there’s only one thing that could bring him back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Advertisment

Andrew said at the event, “I really love playing Spider-Man. I would love to play the character again in some capacity. But I think it would have to be very weird.”

Andrew didn’t elaborate on plot specifics, but he made it clear that he wouldn’t be interested in a standard sequel or a straightforward storyline. He might explore a return if they were to do something unique and different from a linear plot. As fans we know, that’s not a far-fetched idea as Sony is usually known for its interesting take on age-old tales.

Advertisment

Andrew added, “I would want to do something very unique, and offbeat, and surprising. Kind of like the creative freedom that they have with the animated Spider-Verse movies. I think they’re so great, and you can honour the character in so many different ways through the multiverse.”