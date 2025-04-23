Joe Exotic, the infamous Tiger King has gotten married. Joe born as Joseph Maldonado-Passage, has married fellow prison inmate Jorge Marquez.

Advertisment

Joe Exotic is married

He took to X to share the news of his marriage. He shared a picture of the couple posing for the camera while dressed in their matching black tuxedos and white hats. Joe is the star of the Netflix documentary The Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness which took the world by surprise as news of his gruesome acts came out.

Taking to X, he wrote, “Never been more proud of someone. Meet my husband Jorge Flores Maldonado.”

Advertisment

Joe is a former zookeeper who is serving a 21-year prison sentence for a murder-for-hire plot against animal rights activist Carole Baskin. He is 62 now.

Joe was sentenced in January 2020 for violating federal wildlife laws and for his role in a failed murder-for-hire plot targeting his chief rival, Baskin, who runs a rescue sanctuary for big cats in Florida, according to news agency AP.

Advertisment

Joe got engaged to the 33-year-old Mexican national six months ago. Jorge is in prison for immigration-related issues. He was sentenced to jail in October 2024.

“Meet Jorge Marquez he is 33. He is so amazing and is from Mexico. Now, the quest of getting married in prison and getting him asylum or we be leaving America when we both get out,” Joe wrote at the time.

Joe Exotic was previously married to Dillon Passage, with whom he parted ways in 2020. Dillon and Joe tied the knot in December 2017.