Fan of Netflix's You? Here are some other shows you might enjoy - Hannibal, Dexter and more

Hannibal
The psychological and dark thriller focuses on the complex relationship between FBI special investigator Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) and Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen), a forensic psychiatrist who is a serial killer.
Dexter
This Dexter is even darker and more brutal than You. If you haven’t seen it yet, it should be at the top of your binge list. Michael C. Hall plays Dexter, a forensic expert who solves crimes during the day and kills people at night.
Gysy
If you like Joe Goldberg's stalking skills, then this psychological thriller is for you. The show stars Naomi Watts as Jean Holloway, a psychologist who secretly gets over-involved in the private lives of her patients.
Elite
Murder, chaos and mystery - that’s what Elite brings. The story follows three working-class teens who enrol in a prestigious private school in Spain, where tensions with wealthy students escalate, leading to murder.
Dirty John
If you loved You, then Dirty John is a must-watch. The description of the show reads, ''When love becomes twisted, and trust turns into manipulation, anything can happen — including murder — in this true-crime anthology series.''
The Fall
Set in Northern Ireland, this gripping series follows Metropolitan Police Superintendent Stella Gibson as she investigates a series of brutal murders targeting young women.