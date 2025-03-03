During the 97th Academy Awards, actor Andrew Garfield shared his appreciation for his co-presenter, Goldie Hawn, while they announced the nominees for Best Animated Feature. Garfield's late mother, Lynn, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2019, had been a fan of the actress.

An emotional moment on stage

Before announcing the nominees, Garfield turned to Hawn and expressed his gratitude. "I feel very lucky because I get to thank that person from the bottom of my heart. That person is Goldie Hawn," he said, holding her hand. "You've given us movies full of joy. You've lifted our spirits, and you've made us feel it all was right with the world, over and over again."

The heartfelt tribute brought Hawn to tears. "Thank you so much, that really touches me," she responded. "I was so lucky [to] make movies... and make people laugh. And maybe some didn't, but that's okay," she added.

Flow wins Best Animated Feature

Flow, the fantasy adventure film directed by Gints Zilbalodis, won Best Animated Feature Film, marking the first time a Latvian film has won an Academy Award.

The other nominees in the category were Inside Out 2, Memoir of a Snail, The Wild Robot, and Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.

Highlights from the 97th Academy Awards

The 97th Academy Awards were held at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, with comedian Conan O'Brien hosting for the first time.

This year, Emilia Pérez received the most nominations with 13, followed by 10 each for The Brutalist and Wicked.

