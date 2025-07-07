American actor Andrew Garfield, best known for his roles in the Spider-Man franchise and The Social Network, among others, has constantly been in the headlines. His romantic relationships have always been the talk of the town. But, the actor ended it by making his relationship official with actress Monica Barbaro. The couple made their appearance together at the Wimbledon Championship.

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro confirm their romance with their appearance

Several pictures and videos of Andrew and Monica went viral as they stepped in together for the Wimbledon Championship hand-in-hand. The couple were twinning in white and moved towards the stand with a PDA in a clear picture. Andrew exuded swag in a shirt and trousers, completing his look with a sweater over his shoulders and a baseball cap. While Monica looked stunning in a white strappy dress, completing it with white stilettos and a brown bag.

Their affection towards each other was evident as they shared a courtside kiss, captured by the photographers, making their fans go into a frenzy. One user wrote, "This is straight love, I support". Another user wrote, "Andrew, don't fumble this one. y'all look amazing together". "Spiderman finally found MJ", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, in 2011, Garfield reportedly began dating his The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone sometime during production of the film. Although the duo never spoke about the relationship in public, they later parted ways after dating for some time.

Who is Monica Barbaro?

American actress Monica Barbaro is best known for her roles in TV series including Unreal, Chicago P.D., Chicago Justice, The Good Cop, and Splitting Up Together. She gained recognition after she made a breakthrough with her acting in the action film Top Gun: Maverick, featuring Tom Cruise in the lead role.