/BLACKPINK's Jennie faces backlash after video of being rude towards her staff goes viral | Watch

BLACKPINK is currently busy with their much hyped world tour, Deadline reunion tour, which kicked off in South Korea. The four girls, Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa, who had established themselves with their solo music activities, are now making their BLINKS happy by reuniting as a group. Amid this, a video of Jennie being rude to staff during the concert has now gone viral on social media. The singer is now facing the heat of netizens for disrespecting those who are working for her.

Jennie's 'rude' behavior towards her staff during the concert

In several videos shared by netizens on social media, during the concert, Jennie's shoe had an issue during the 'Forever Young' song, which somewhat disrupted the performance. Just a few moments into the video, Jennie is seen rudely communicating with her staff.

Her actions soon sparked debate. Many tweets called out the K-pop idol for being ungrateful, and some even started swearing at her. One user wrote, "Even if it's a concert, it doesn't mean she can treat the staff as she wants".

Another user wrote, "She yells at them and then laughs at them. She also has 2 hands and is 30 years old. Can't she do it alone?". "Workers are humans too, and they're the closest to you, followed by the fans. If she really can't treat her workers right now, how much more her fans?", wrote the third user.

BLACKPINK's Deadline tour

The Deadline World Tour is the ongoing third worldwide concert tour and the fourth overall tour by South Korean girl group BLACKPINK. It began on July 5, at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea, and will conclude on January 25, 2026, at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong.