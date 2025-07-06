South Korean star who has showcased his versatility in his acting skills has finally made his comeback after 3 years with Law and the City, a legal drama which showcases a lawyer's life with daily cases, feeling burnt out, and their friendship in Seoul. Although the makers have released only one episode on the streaming platform Viki in India.

Overall view of episode one of Law and the City

In the episode one of the legal drama, the scene begins with the introduction of An Ju-Huyeong, played by Lee Jong Suk, a lawyer associate who has become indifferent and zombie-like while working in the office. The scene then goes back into flashback as to how An Ju-Hyeong began his career as a lawyer and the different kinds of cases he handled throughout his tenure, and even while doing an internship.

The scene then showcases his handling of a case of a blind man and how he wins it, but his indifference towards each case grows day by day. Overall, every detail and working life as a lawyer of Bae Mun Jeong, Cho Chang Won, and Ha Sang Gi are also showcased. One loves to talk so much, while one is involved in stocks.

The scene then shifts to Kang Hui Ji, played by Moon Ga-young, a junior associate at a Law firm, who makes a sizzling entry into the episode. After entering the law firm, she interacts and takes a look around, and finds the names of three friends and starts looking for them online, and when she asks, no one knows them much. Her character shows that she always believed that if you change one person, you have changed that person's entire world.

What is lacking in Law and the City

The more than one-hour episode of legal drama was a bit dragged. No doubt, the makers have gotten confused themselves as to whether they are trying to show that the life of lawyers is boring or interesting. In addition, the episode was a bit slow and could have been fast-paced.

Positive aspects of Law and the City

Well, to the people who would question, why one should watch this drama? Well, one would get to learn more about the perspective of lawyers. Moreover, this drama also reminded me of Ji Chang-wook and Nam Ji-hyun's thriller Suspicious Partner, because of a bit of similarity in the cases which were handled by the leads.

The series tells the story of associate lawyers at Seocho Judicial Town. It premiered on July 5 and is available to watch on Disney+ in select regions, while in India, it is currently available to watch on Viki.