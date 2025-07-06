/Kelly Clarkson cancels opening night of Las Vegas Residency last minute, Know why

American singer Kelly Clarkson is busy with her upcoming concert residency, but it seems like it has hit a roadblock for now. The musician who was supposed to do the opening performance for her Studio Sessions concert series, a residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, had to cancel her show last minute due to a health issue.

Why did Kelly Clarkson cancel her show at the last minute?

After the cancellation, Kelly's announcement was released around 6:30 pm local time on Ticketmaster. She even shared a post and updated fans about her issue. She took to her official Instagram handle and wrote, "We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans. I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me, and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars".

However, few fans supported her, while a few were disappointed with her cancellation of the show. One user wrote, "I think Kelly has no other choice but to protect her voice. That’s her livelihood. However, people are right to be angry. Especially because it’s a cancellation only hours before the show. After spending money, flights, hotel, etc. Most of her fans don’t live in Vegas".

Another user wrote, "Kelly Clarkson cancelled her show because she strained her vocals, and people think they are so entitled. What happened to respecting artists? It sucks, yes, however when did your entertainment become more important than an artists health?". "You guys Kelly just postponed tonight’s and tomorrow’s show. It was about 15 minutes before the doors opened. #kellyclarkson #StudioSessions", wrote the third user.

All about Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson is an American singer, songwriter, and television personality. After getting signed to RCA Records, her debut single 2002, Moment Like This topped the charts, and since then, there has been no looking back. She has delivered several hit tracks, including All I Ever Wanted, Stronger, Wrapped in Red, Because of You, Underneath the Tree, Catch My Breath, and Since U Been Gone, among others.