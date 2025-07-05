Prabhas steps in with $60,000 aid for Fish Venkat's kidney transplant

Prabhas has come forward to support veteran comedian Fish Venkat, who is currently in critical condition and receiving treatment in the ICU. The star has pledged to cover the expenses of Venkat’s urgent kidney transplant. Sravanthi, Venkat's daughter, shared the update in an interview with One India that Prabhas' team had agreed to bear the full cost of the transplant, estimated at around ₹50 lakh($ 58.5K). She shared, "Daddy needs a kidney transplant immediately because he is very ill. When the procedure was scheduled, Prabhas' assistant contacted us and promised to provide us with financial support."

Fish Venkat’s legacy in Telugu cinema

Fish Venkat is widely recognised for his trademark Telangana dialect and impeccable comedic timing. His memorable roles in films such as Bunny, Adhurs, and Dhee cemented his popularity, making him a beloved supporting actor in the Telugu film industry. His family is now hoping that the industry he served for decades will rally around him during this challenging time.

Struggle to find a kidney donor

Despite Prabhas' generous support, the family is still facing the biggest challenge: finding a suitable kidney donor. Sravanthi revealed that so far, they have not found a match within the family or outside.

She also issued an emotional plea to other stars from the industry to extend a helping hand, saying, "I kindly ask that celebrities like Jr. NTR, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, and Chiranjeevi come forward. With them, my father has acted in a number of good movies. Now, though, nobody seems to give a damn. We require assistance, particularly in locating a donor."