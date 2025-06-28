/Fauji: Prabhas' new look from the sets of Hanu Raghavapudi directorial leaked?

Prabhas gained global stardom after he featured in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise. The Tollywood actor is jam-packed with back-to-back projects including Fauji and is all geared up for his upcoming movie The Raja Saab. A new photo from the sets of Fauji has now gone viral on social media and fans couldn't keep calm.

Prabhas' look from the sets of Fauji goes viral.

Several X users shared a photo of Prabhas in which he is looking leaner and I seated on a table wearing a grey shirt and black trousers with a pair of flip-flops. Soon, fans took to the comment section and one user wrote, "Our darling from Fauji set". Another user wrote, "Housefulls with just a cameo". "Someone said Prabhas's one's look is enough", wrote the third user.

As per reports, Fauji will be a period war drama that will be set in the 1970s and will depict the life of a soldier amidst war and personal relationships.

What is next for Prabhas?

Prabhas will next be seen in The Raja Saab, which is a unique blend of humour, mystery, and supernatural thrills. Helmed by Maruthi, the film also features Niddhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Sanjay Dutt, Murali Sharma, Yogi Babu, Brahmanandam, and Riddhi Kumar in key roles. Prabhas is rumored to be seen in a double role and it tells the story of a young man who sets his eyes on his ancestral property to ease him out of a cash crunch.

Produced by People Media Factory and directed by Maruthi, The RajaSaab is slated to release on December 5, 2025, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.