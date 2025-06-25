/Mani Ratnam apologises for letting down the audience with Thug Life: 'We wanted to do...'

From the moment Mani Ratnam announced his new film with actor Kamal Haasan, the audience and loyal fans of the director and actor have been eagerly waiting for their film. Thug Life was launched amid great fanfare. The team left no stone unturned to promote the film and it even courted controversy. All the buzz around the film, good and bad- naturally raised curiosity among fans. But the film left critics as well as the audience disappointed.



Now, weeks after the film released theatrically, a dejected Ratnam has apologised to fans for the film.



In a statement to 123 Telugu, he said, “For those who were expecting another Nayakan from the two of us, all I can say is we are sorry. It was never our intention to go back. Why should we?”

Ratnam and Haasan's Nayakan which released in 1989 is considered a cult classic.



Acknowledging the expectation set on the film, the filmmaker said, “We wanted to do something completely different. I think more than over-expectation, it was another expectation. The audience expected something far removed from what we delivered.”



The film faltered at the box office with the film earning only Rs 97 crore (Rs 970 million), according to industry tracker Sacnilk, against a reported budget of Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion).