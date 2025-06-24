/Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life to break the 8 weeks rule and release on OTT sooner?

Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life might break the eight-week window and release sooner on the OTT platform Netflix. Ratnam and Haasan’s collaboration-a first in nearly four decades- was marred with controversy before the theatrical release. The film opened to mostly negative reviews, and reports state that the makers have decided to take the film to a digital platform before the scheduled date. Thug Life was released in theatres on June 5.

Karnataka shows no interest in Thug Life

According to reports, the original release date of Thug Life was July 31, however owing to the film’s dismal performance at the box office and disappointing ticket sales, sources close to the film state that OTT platform Netflix may release it mid-July instead, hoping to salvage the viewership and cash in on the residual curiosity around the film.



The film was released nationwide but not in Karnataka on June 5 , where the film was initially banned over Kamal Haasan’s controversial remark, which he claimed Kannada was born out of Tamil.



Since Haasan refused to apologise over his remark, film bodies in Karnataka called for a ban on the film in the state, which the Karnataka HC obliged. However, the SC quashed the order last week and ordered the release of the film. But owing to the film’s mostly negative reviews, distributors in the state have been wary of releasing the film.

WION’s review of Thug Life

In her review of Thug Life, WION’s Shomini Sen called the movie illogical and formulaic. “The film is terribly formulaic. At a time when Hindi films are relying heavily on south-inspired action thrillers, one had hoped Ratnam and Haasan would be able to change the narrative. ButThug Lifesticks to the usual tropes of action films, where the lead protagonist is presented as larger than life. Haasan’s character is shot at, thrown off a cliff, and even gets caught in the middle of an avalanche, yet he survives,” wrote Shomini.