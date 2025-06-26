Death Stranding 2: RRR director SS Rajamouli makes his video game debut

RRR director SS Rajamouli has made his video game debut in veteran creator Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. The duo met during the Japanese promotion for RRR, where Kojima gave a guided tour of his studio. In the game, Rajamouli and his son Karthikeya have a small cameo. Rajamouli plays an adventurer who is stranded and gets rescued by the protagonist. The game is set in the far future, in what remains of the United States, where a cataclysmic event has caused the emergence of deadly creatures that have forced the survivors to live in isolated colonies. The game follows a courier, Sam Porter Bridges, played by Norman Reedus, who is somehow connected to the event that caused the cataclysm.

A star-studded cast

SS Rajamouli is joined by a star-studded cast that includes Margaret Qualley, Elle Fanning, Léa Seydoux, Ma Dong-seok, Debra Wilson, and George Miller. Hideo Kojima recently revealed that an animation project based on the game is in the works, along with a live-action film. The project will be a co-production between A24 and Kojima Productions. It will be directed by Michael Sarnoski, known for his work on critically acclaimed films like Pig and A Quiet Place: Day One. Sarnoski will co-write the script with Kojima.

Rajamouli gears up for India's biggest film

As for Rajamouli, the director is working on his project with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. The movie is one of the most anticipated films currently in production and has a massive budget of ₹1000 crores ($115 million), making it the most expensive Indian film ever made. SSMB29 will be a two-parter, globe-trotting adventure to find the legendary Sanjivani plant from Hindu mythology.

Mahesh Babu is said to play the role of an archaeologist similar to Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones character. Rajamouli has said that the 1981 Steven Spielberg film Raiders of the Lost Ark was one of the inspirations for the film. The first part is expected to hit cinemas worldwide in 2027, with the sequel following in 2029.

