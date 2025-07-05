BLACKPINK drops 'Ready to Jump' clip teasing new music ahead of Deadline world tour

After a two-year hiatus, BLACKPINK recently announced their comeback with the Deadline World Tour, and now the group has released a 17-second teaser for a new song via their official social media accounts. BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment confirmed that the song will be called Ready to Jump and will debut during their two-day show in South Korea. In the short clip, we see the members of the group Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé asking their fans, “Are you ready to jump?” This would be the first new music from the group since their last studio album Born Pink in 2022.

In an official statement, the YG Entertainment chairman said, “There was a lot of discussion about how to release the new song, and we ultimately decided to unveil it first at the Goyang concert, which marks the beginning of the world tour and a symbolic moment to reconnect with the fandom."

BLACKPINK’s Deadline world tour schedule

BLACKPINK’s upcoming Deadline World Tour will mark their return as a group following their record-shattering Born Pink World Tour (2022–2023), which sold over 1.8 million tickets across 66 shows. This new all-stadium tour kicks off on July 5 at South Korea’s Goyang Stadium, with 13 shows planned across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The tour will wrap up in January 2026 at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium.

Complete list of tour dates and locations

Goyang, South Korea (July 5–6), Los Angeles, USA (July 12–13), Chicago, USA (July 18), Toronto, Canada (July 22–23), New York, USA (July 26–27).



Paris, France (August 2–3), Milan, Italy (August 6), Barcelona, Spain (August 9), London, UK (August 15–16), Kaohsiung, Taiwan (August 18–19), Bangkok, Thailand (October 24–26), Jakarta, Indonesia (November 1–2).



Bulacan, Philippines (November 22–23), Singapore (November 29–30), Tokyo, Japan (January 16–18, 2026), and Hong Kong (January 24–25, 2026).

