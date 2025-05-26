BLACKPINK faces backlash after YG Entertainment's announcement over their comeback; Know why

Seems like BLINKS has to wait for the group's tour a little bit longer. Recently, their agency YG Entertainment announced upcoming tours and dates, but the girl group's activities have not been confirmed yet. This has led to fans slamming the group and questioning about the tour.

Angry 'BLINKS' react to BLACKPINK's upcoming activities' unpreparedness

The world tour was announced earlier this year, but no further details have been provided to the fans yet who are eagerly waiting to watch them together after their solo activities. In regard to this, many fan accounts announced that they were closing out of frustration.

Also read: Fans felt uncomfortable watching Justin Bieber perform with SZA on stage

One user wrote, "Shame on you YG". Another user wrote, "We demand as fans the good deal we deserve, not these kinds of 10-second ads, YGE do your job". "It clearly showed YG has no plans for the Pinks. As much as BLACKPINK was named first in the title, less than 10 seconds were catered to them. Really disappointing. No wonder the Pinks went on hiatus", wrote the third user.

BLACKPINK's rise to stardom and their upcoming world tour

The South Korean girl group was formed by YG Entertainment and made their debut in 2016 with their single album Square One. The group consists of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa. They have given several hit tracks including Playing with Fire, Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, Pink Venom, Let's Kill This Love, and Whistle among others.

All four are now busy with their individual activities be it award shows, new K-dramas, or new albums. The group has been recognized by former South Korean President Moon Jae-in for spreading K-pop and Korean culture worldwide.

BLACKPINK will be resuming their group activities with the upcoming tour named The Deadline World Tour. It will begin on July 5, 2025, at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea and is currently set to conclude on January 18, 2026, at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. The world tour will also includ