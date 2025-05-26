Demi Lovato marries Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes in California

Demi Lovato is married! The singer tied the knot with their boyfriend Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes in a romantic ceremony in California. Demi got married on May 25 and looked stunning as a bride.

Demi is now married

Demi wore a custom white Vivienne Westwood gown with a corset bodice and a cathedral-style tulle veil.

Speaking about the dress, Demi said, "I have been a fan of Vivienne Westwood’s designs for a long time. When I was thinking about [what dress style I wanted], I often found myself coming back to Vivienne’s designs — specifically how the silhouettes really complement the curves in your body, and her use of corsets.”

For the reception ceremony, the bride slipped into a second Vivienne Westwood look, an ivory silk satin column dress with a draped corset top, per Vogue. The design featured broken pearls trailing from the neckline.

According to Vogue, the newlyweds hosted a rehearsal dinner on the eve of their wedding. After a run-through of their ceremony, overseen by celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss, the group enjoyed an intimate meal.

Demi had earlier spoken about getting married to Jordan Jutes Lutes. In a sweet post on February 14, she wrote, "Jordan, I cannot WAIT to marry you!! The past 3 years have been the best 3 years of my life and I have you to thank for that. I’m obsessed with your heart, your love and your light. I can’t wait to grow old with you and start a family together 🥹🥹 Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life. I love you honey!!!"

Jutes and Lovato first went public with their romance in August 2022. Jordan had asked Demi for marriage in December 2023. In September 2024, Demi told PEOPLE, "You know, I've waited my whole life for him. It's very grounding to have a partner that is so supportive, so loving, so caring. It's very easy to stay centered with him because I love him so much and he treats me so amazing."