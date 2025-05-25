Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed released from prison

After a fatal shooting on the set of Rust which led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed was convicted for the crime. She was released from a New Mexico prison after completing an 18-month sentence.

Hannah was signed out of the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Grants to return home to Bullhead City, Arizona. She was released on parole related to her involuntary manslaughter conviction in the death of Halyna Hutchins in 2021.

She is also being supervised under terms of probation after pleading guilty to a separate charge of unlawfully carrying a gun into a licensed liquor establishment.

What happened on the set of Rust

The film’s maid lead, Alec Baldwin, who also happened to be the coproducer of the film, was pointing a gun at Hutchins during a rehearsal on the movie set. The revolver went off and killed Halyna and wounded director Joel Souza.

A jury convicted Gutierrez-Reed of involuntary manslaughter in March 2024.

Gutierrez-Reed has an appeal of the conviction pending in a higher court. Jurors acquitted her of allegations she tampered with evidence in the Rust investigation.

The film’s armourer was tried for bringing live ammunition onto the set of Rust and for failing to follow basic gun safety protocols.

Meanwhile, Hannah’s parole includes mental health assessments and a prohibition on firearms ownership and possession.

An involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin was dismissed at trial last year on allegations that police and prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense.

The filming of Rust was completed in Montana. The Western was released in theaters this month.