Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were recently seen enjoying their time together during a date night. The singer and the Kansas Chief star's enchanted night was captured by fans and shared on social media platforms.

Taylor Swift enjoys her date amid her fallout with Blake Lively

In the viral pictures, Taylor was looking gorgeous in a floral off-shoulder sundress and her hair was styled in a bun. While Travis was sported wearing a printed black and white button down shirt, khakis and a black baseball cap.

The couple have been keeping out of the public eye for quite some time since the 2025 Superbowl in February. The duo were seen at Harry's bar and restaurant in West Palm Beach.

Lately, Taylor and Travis have reportedly ended her relationship with Blake Lively. This is due to the actress' legal issues with Justin Baldoni, which has been impacting her public image and mental health as well.In result of this, the couple are now keeping their distance from Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. For the unversed, Blake had sued Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment on December 2024. The two starred in It Ends With Us- Baldoni directed the film and Blake produced it.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift sparked relationship rumours in 2023, when they were spotted attending her first Chiefs game alongside Kelce's mom Donna Kelce.

It became more evident when Taylor Swift released her TTPD album and Swifties speculated two songs from the album were linked to the Super Bowl LVIII champion, Travis Kelce. 1. The Alchemy 2. So High School.

