/BLACKPINK Deadline world tour: K-pop girl group's new merchandise sparks fury among netizens

K-pop girl band BLACKPINK became a household name after their song Ddu-Du-Ddu-Du in 2018 topped every chart and even received a certification from America. Since then there has been no looking back. With popularity soaring, the girls even made their solo debut and got to work with several celebrities. Now, the four members are all set to come back for the tour which will begin next month. However, the group is facing backlash for its latest merchandise, and has sparked anger among netizens.

Fans react to BLACKPINK's latest merchandise

The group is not even back and the controversies have already begun to pour in. Their latest merchandise with an agency selling plastic bags which are for $18.

Another user wrote, "BLACKPINK's official merch includes clear bags with the group's logo and blinks plans to boycott this".

"The pain and heartache of blinks...ouch...No comeback for over 1000+ days. No teaser no nothing when the tour is 15 days away. Plastic bag merch worth is $17.50", wrote the third user.

Another user wrote, "This new BLACKPINK merch is a joke. No creativity, no effort, just overpriced items slapped with a logo. YG, do better. The girls deserve more than this. Can someone remind YG that BLACKPINK is a global superstar, not a money machine". Recently, the fans lashed out at YG Entertainment for giving no update on BLACKPINK's latest tour.

What do we know about BLACKPINK: Deadline World tour?

YG Entertainment revealed that it will be a 16-city tour with the tour set to commence in South Korea's Goyang on July 5 and conclude in Hong Kong on January 25.

- Goyang, South Korea (July 5-6)

- Los Angeles, USA (July 12-13)

- Chicago, USA (July 18)

- Toronto, Canada (July 22-23)

- New York, USA (July 26-27)

- Paris, France (August 2-3)

- Milan, Italy (August 6)

- Barcelona, Spain (August 9)

- London, UK (August 15-16)

- Kaohsiung, Taiwan (August 18-19)

- Bangkok, Thailand (October 24–26)

- Jakarta, Indonesia (November 1–2)

- Bulacan, Philippines (November 22–23)

- Singapore (November 29–30)

- Tokyo, Japan (January 16-18, 2026)

- Hong Kong (January 24–25, 2026)

