Kim Soo hyun-Kim Sae ron scandal: My Love from the Star actor brand empire crumbling? Faces ire from 16 former partners and advertisers

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun has been facing accusations of dating the late actress Kim Sae-ron, who was just a minor, ie, only 15 years old, while the actor was 27 years old. His agency Gold Medalist, acknowledged their relationship. But claiming that the two started dating in the summer of 2019 when Kim Sae-ron became an adult. In the latest development, seeing the gravity of the situation, several advertisers are demanding millions. But, no decision in the matter has been announced yet and Soo Hyun has been fighting a 12 million won lawsuit against controversial YouTube channel GaroSero for false acquisition.

Advertisers demanding millions for losses?

According to several reports, the South Korean star's image has taken a massive hit and many have even demanded to boycott of brands he is associated with. While no verdict has come out, the month of June seems to be unlucky for Kim Soo-hyun. As per reports, 16 brands have targeted Kim Soo-hyun and the total claimed damages have spiked to 7.34 billion won. Earlier, luxurious brand Prada, which had signed the actor was kicked off from the position.

On April 25, a cosmetic brand moved to court to demand around 510 million won in damage. Now, two other brands have joined the race which includes Trendmaker demanding 510 million won and Frombio demanding 3.96 billion won. The lawsuit of the electronic brand was joined by his subsidiaries including the rice cooker brand and its Chinese affiliate, demanding 850 million won in damages.

Kim Soo-hyun's scandal involving Kim Sae-ron

The dating controversy of Kim Soo hyun came to light when Kim Sae ron's aunt made serious allegations against the Queen of Tears actor saying that the duo was dating when she was only a minor, ie, 15 and the actor was 27. Later when the actress was caught up in a DUI case, she was burdened with a debt, which had to be handled by the actor agency, where she was working at that time.

At the press conference, Kim Soo Hyun’s lawyer revealed that the actor has filed a complaint against Kim Sae Ron’s family. “We have filed a complaint against the family of the deceased and Hover lab operators while filing a complaint on damages worth 12 billion won to the Supreme Central District Court,” he said.