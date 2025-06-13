/Kim Soo hyun-Kim Sae ron dating scandal: South Korean actor's luxury apartment seized over unpaid penalty fee?

Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron's dating scandal is one of the ugliest controversies seen in recent times. The controversy surrounding the Queen of Tears is not going to end so soon. In the latest turn of events, the South Korean star's luxurious apartment has been seized due to non-payment of a penalty fee.

To whom did Kim Soo-hyun not pay the penalty feed?

According to South Korean media outlets, in legal documents a medical device company that had hired the actor as a brand model filed for a provisional seizure of his real estate on May 8. Following that, the Seoul Eastern District Court reportedly granted the request, approving the seizure of the apartment.

The apartment is situated in the high-end Galleria Foret complex. As per the legal documents acquired, the claim is reportedly worth $2.2 million. Post Kim's scandal with Sae-Ron, the company had decided to terminate its advertising contract.

Reportedly, the actor owns three units in Galleria Foret, located in eastern Seoul's Seongdong District. He purchased a 217-square-meter unit for 4.02 billion won in October 2013, followed by a 170-square-meter unit for 3.02 billion won in October 2014.

Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron's controversy

Veteran Actor Kim Soo-hyun's relationship with younger co-star Kim Sae-ron became a massive controversy this year after allegations that the relationship started when she was a minor. Down on luck, Kim Seo-ron was found dead in February, which was ruled a suicide. Intense backlash over the age difference in their relationship led to many brands dropping deals with Kim soo-hyun, essentially throwing his career into turmoil.

Kim Soo-hyun was one of the highest-paid South Korean stars till this controversy led to the downfall of the showbiz industry. He made his television debut with the sitcom Kimchi Cheese Smile and then went on to star in Dream High, Moon Embracing the Sun, and Secretly, Greatly among others. His notable work in shows includes My Love from the Star, The Producers, Hotel del Luna, It's Okay to Not Be Okay, One Ordinary Day, and Jungle Fish among others.

For the unversed, Kim Sae-ron began her career in showbiz industry in 2001 as a child model and switched to acting with the filmA Brand New Life.She has worked in several shows includeMom is Acting Up, Fashion King, Glamorous Temptation, Secret Healer, Leverage, Bloodhounds,andKiss Sixth Senseamong others.