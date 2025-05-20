Kim Soo hyun - Kim Sae ron scandal: Queen of Tears actor faces lawsuit from International advertisers

Kim Soo hyun and Kim Sae ron's scandal doesn't seem to end. With each day, the case is getting murkier. In the latest development, the Queen of Tears actor is facing lawsuit from several International advertisers.



Kim Soo hyun's legal face-off with International advertisers



Several Korean media outlets have reported that Taiwan's 7-Eleven is filing a lawsuit for damages against the actor Kim Soo hyun. Several products including coffee, food and souvenirs modeled by the actor were planned to release, but the production has been stopped due to the dating controversy with Kim Sae ron.

However, Taiwan's 7-Eleven has yet to make an official statement in regard to this. In Korea too, several advertisers had sued him for damages amounting to $4.29 million.

All about Kim Soo hyun and Kim Sae ron's dating scandal

The dating controversy of Kim Soo hyun came to light when Kim Sae ron's aunt made serious allegations against the Queen of Tears actor saying that the duo were dating when she was only a minor, ie, 15 and the actor was 27. Later when the actress was caught up in a DUI case, she was burdened with a debt, which had to be handled by the actor agency, where she was working at that time.

Despite Kim Soo hyun justifying his side in a press conference, netizens still did not buy his story and are demanding the showbiz industry to boycott the highest-paid South Korean actor. On February 16, Kim Soo hyun was found dead by a friend in her Seoul apartment. She was only 24 years old. By the time of her death, she had a debt of more than ₩700 million won ($486,000) to her agency as a result of these settlements.