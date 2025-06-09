/Kim Soo hyun-Kim Sae ron controversy: Actress' financial struggles linked with family's debt?

New reports have surfaced that Kim Sae-ron's debt was linked not only to her DUI case but also been linked with her family's financial struggles.
Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron's case have taken a new turn. In a recent development, reports have surfaced indicating that the actress is deeply in debt and is linked to her family's financial struggles.
According to a South Korean media outlet, Kim Sae-ron faced continuous struggles for yead, with part of her difficulties tied to her family's financial situation. Reportedly, it has been discovered that Kim Sae-ron had to take up some of her family's debts and received financial support from numerous individuals in the entertainment industry and personal acquaintances to sustain herself.
As per reports, court documents from 2023 indicate that Kim Sae-ron was listed as a creditor in her father's bankruptcy case and the claim had exceeded more than $140 million. The actress was also involved in a family restaurant but failed. Despite her financial contributions, which also included industry connections she closed in 2024 after 3 years.
The pressure intensified more when she got caught up in a DUI incident, in which she had to shell out a large amount of money. By the time of her death, she had a debt of more than 700 million won ($486,000) to her agency as a result of these settlements.
The dating controversy of Kim Soo-hyun came to light when Kim Sae-ron's aunt made serious allegations against the Queen of Tears actor saying that the duo was dating when she was only a minor, ie, 15 and the actor was 27. Later when the actress was caught up in a DUI case, she was burdened with a debt, which had to be handled by the actor agency, where she was working at that time.
For the unversed, Kim Sae-ron began her career in showbiz industry in 2001 as a child model and switched to acting with the film A Brand New Life. She has worked in several shows include Mom is Acting Up, Fashion King, Glamorous Temptation, Secret Healer, Leverage, Bloodhounds, and Kiss Sixth Sense among others.
Kim Sae-ron has worked in films including A Brand New Life, The Man from Nowhere, I Am a Dad, Barbie, A Girl at My Door, and Manhole among others.