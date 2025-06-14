/Kim Soo hyun-Kim Sae ron scandal: Queen of Tears actor's legal team seeks forensic help for evidence validation

Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron's scandal is taking a new turn every day. South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron was found dead at her residence in Seoul on February 16, her ex-boyfriend and superstar Kim Soo-hyun's birthday.

Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron's scandal is taking a new turn every day. Since then, things have gone downhill for the K-drama star who has been accused of grooming and dating when the actress was underage. Now, the My Love From Star actor's legal team is reportedly seeking forensic evidence.

Kim Soo-hyun is seeking forensic help?

The actor's legal team has reportedly decided to turn to South Korea's National Forensic Service to check whether the files are authentic or not. It all began when the Garo Sero Research Institute released evidence about Kim Soo-hyun's love life. Due to this, Kim Soo-hyun lost out on many brands and shows and recently had to lose his luxurious apartment over non-payment of penalty fees.

As per several media outlets, in legal documents, a medical device company that had hired the actor as a brand model filed for a provisional seizure of his real estate on May 8. Following that, the Seoul Eastern District Court reportedly granted the request, approving the seizure of the apartment.

Controversy surrounding Kim Soo-hyun dating Kim Sae-ron

There were allegations that popular actor Kim Soo-hyun was dating the late actress before she died Kim Sae-ron's aunt posted a video claiming that she and Kim Soo-hyun were in a relationship for the past six years. It began when she was just 15. The Hotel del Luna actor distanced himself from Kim Sae-ron following her DUI case in 2022.

The aunt further accused Kim Soo Hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, of contributing to Kim Sae-ron's financial struggles, which she claims played a role in her tragic death last month. In response, Gold Medalist denied the claims and said would take legal action against Garosero Research Institute for spreading false information. But after the press conference, things took a different turn.

Kim Sae-ron, 24, was found dead at her home in the Seongdong District of Seoul on February 16. Her death was ruled as suicide by police officials as per Korean media outlets.