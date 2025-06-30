/K-pop Demon Hunters: Was Rumi's character inspired from BLACKPINK's Jennie? Director slammed by netizens for using singer's name for clout

Netflix's latest animated movie, K-pop Demon Hunters, has been creating buzz ever since it was released on June 20. Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, it is based on a story conceived by Kang. The film showcases Korean folklore and culture. There have been rumours for quite some time that character Rumi was inspired by BLACKPINK member Jennie. But, the rumours have fueled more as the team dropped her name many times. In regard to this, the makers are now facing backlash from netizens for using Jennie's name as clout.

BLACKPINK Jennie's name used for clout sparks anger among netizens

Director Maggie Kang had recently addressed these claims and wrote on X, "Rumi was inspired by many leading ladies, some not even K-Pop. Names are going around (individual idols + groups) bc we only said “yes” as they were mentioned by interviewer to us but list of inspo for both Huntr/x & Saja Boys is endless. This has been clarified by us to press".

But, BLINKS did not like it and saw this piece of information in a negative light, and accused the makers of using Jennie's name for popularity. One user wrote, "Just say that you got the clout you needed and go". Another user wrote, "Running with what was only said. Then why mention her name in the first place, oh I get you all needed the clout". "We can see that you are not professional enough".

However, other sections of people backed the makers and said that miscommunication had happened. One user wrote, "No Jennie, no clout lmao". Another user wrote, "This is weird".

All about K-pop Demon Hunters

K-Pop Demon Hunters, as per director Kang, was to create a story inspired by her Korean heritage, which drew elements of mythology, demonology, and K-pop to craft a culturally rooted film. It tells the story of a world-renowned K-pop girl group, who balance their lives in the spotlight with their secret identities as demon hunters.