Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trailer out, release date announced

Fans are all geared up as the makers finally unveiled the trailer of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. The collaboration of Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment has given fans a sneak peek of visuals and picks up where the Hashira Training arc left off. Alongside the trailer, the makers even announced the release of the film. Know, when will the anime release in India.

Trailer of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle unveiled, fans react

In the trailer, the character Tanjiro, who is growing stronger and deepening his friendships has battled several demons alongside his comraded Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Highest-ranking swordsmen Hashira and demon slayer corps members engage in a group strength training program to prepare to fight against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion.

Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent into a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites. How they battle and win the war, forms the main crux of the story.

Soon after the trailer was unveiled, fans flooded the comment section to express their excitement. One user wrote, “So freaking hype”. Another user wrote, “Time for that Tanjiro revenge”. “Demon Slayer delivers again”, wrote the third user.

All about Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle is a direct sequel to the fourth season of the anime television series as well as its fourth film adaptation, following Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train (2020), Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village (2023), and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training (2024). The film was first announced on June 2024, immediately following the airing of the fourth season's finale, as the first installment of a three-part film series.